Pickup truck catches fire on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Dept. was called to a vehicle fire on I-69 early Saturday evening.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that firefighters were called to the southbound lanes of I-69 just south of the Goshen Road exit around 5:10 p.m. on reports of a pickup truck full engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the truck, which had a plow blade attached to the front.

No further information has been released at this time. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.