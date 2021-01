FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup truck crashed into a tree off St. Joe Center Road Monday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at St. Joe Center Road & Becker Drive, just east of St. Joe Road. There, a silver pickup crashed into a tree in a yard.

It’s not clear why the truck drove off the road.

Police said the driver was expected to be OK.

Westbound lanes were blocked at the time, while one eastbound lane was open to traffic.