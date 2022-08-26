GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday.

The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a southbound Ford F250 stopped at a stop sign at S.R. 205 then proceeded into the intersection, where it struck the rear passenger side of a westbound Ford F150.

The F150, driven by Sara Lester of Fort Wayne, lost control and spun, then rolled over, the report said.

Here’s a photo from the sheriff’s department:

A Ford F150 rolled over in a crash along S.R. 205 in Garrett on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

Lester was checked out by medics but was not hurt, the report said. The other driver – Jeremy A. High of Garrett – was not hurt.

The F150 was totaled in the crash. The F250 sustained $2,500 in damage.