GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday.
The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m.
According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a southbound Ford F250 stopped at a stop sign at S.R. 205 then proceeded into the intersection, where it struck the rear passenger side of a westbound Ford F150.
The F150, driven by Sara Lester of Fort Wayne, lost control and spun, then rolled over, the report said.
Here’s a photo from the sheriff’s department:
Lester was checked out by medics but was not hurt, the report said. The other driver – Jeremy A. High of Garrett – was not hurt.
The F150 was totaled in the crash. The F250 sustained $2,500 in damage.