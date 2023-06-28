FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pickleball has burst onto the scene as one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports due to its easy nature to play and low barrier of entry for athleticism.

However, is the inviting face of pickleball hiding a dangerous sport?

You might think that when you see that Bloomberg reported that Americans will pay nearly $400 million in medical costs due to pickleball.

“I’ve seen several meniscal tears from a pickleball injury,” said Luke Berghoff, a sports medicine physician with Lutheran Health Network.

While there is truth to pickleball having some danger, Berghoff said there is more to the story, including poor preparation to play.

“For pickleball, you can just show up tomorrow and play against whoever you want to play against,” Berghoff said. “A lot of what we see is more chronic overuse stuff, or folks with these minor injuries they didn’t think anything of, and then they’re playing a lot more things than they used to and it’s exacerbated from previous conditions.”

Taking that into account with a player base that is growing in retirement communities, and you can end up with the perfect storm for injuries.

“ln terms of injury, the older you are, theoretically the more likely you are to be injured, unfortunately in sports medicine and sports, it’s not a question of if you are going to get hurt, but when,” Berghoff said.

To avoid injuries, Beghoff recommends getting on the court a little early to loosen up.

“It’s kind of the same for all sports, instead of going zero to 100 … you kind of want to ease into it,” Beghoff said. “A good warmup routine is important, not necessarily stretching when you’re cold, but get a few practice reps in before you straight up start playing a match.”

With the sport’s popularity, Berghoff also recommends not playing too many days in a row when you start, especially if you have not been active leading up to the transition.

“If you’re gonna start playing, whether you have friends who did it or not, play a day then give yourself a day off and make sure you’re not super sore,” Berghoff said. “Then, you kind of increase the amount of both consecutive days your playing or time during that day you’re playing.”