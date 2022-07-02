FORT WAYNE, Ind., (WANE) – Calling all pickle lovers. The Saint Joe Pick Festival is returning to the area!

Located in Downtown Saint Joe, Indiana, the festival features all things pickle… from pickle competitions to pickle flavored ice cream. Guests will get to participate in parades, check out fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, live music, and tours of the pickle factory.

The event runs from Thursday, July 14 to Saturday, July 16. Each day is filled with activities like pickle ball, bake sales, a kids tractor pull, and more. Prizes consist of jars of pickles.

Each day, the event runs different hours with specific activities scheduled. You can find a full list to that here. The Saint Joe Pickle Festival is free to attend.