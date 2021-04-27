Pick up free seedling from Fort Wayne Parks and Rec to celebrate Arbor Day 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Forestry team will be celebrating Arbor Day 2021 with a free tree seedling giveaway on Friday and Saturday.

As part of that effort to maintain and add new trees each year, the Parks and Recreation said forestry staff will be distributing hundreds of tree seedlings intended to be planted in residents’ personal lawns to continue to add to the city’s healthy tree canopy.

The seedlings will be distributed at the Foellinger Theatre parking lot in Franke Park from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday.

Pick-ups will be offered as a drive thru process in the Foellinger Theatre parking lot. The department said 200 trees will be available each day on a first come, first served basis. The seedlings will be Red Maples, Redbuds and Bur Oaks.

The giveaway is a partnership between Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Trees Indiana, Verizon and the Arbor Day Foundation.

For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, visit fortwayneparks.org/street-trees.