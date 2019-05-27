PHP of Northern Indiana is Positively Fort Wayne

Every year the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana honors businesses, charities and individuals during its annual Torch Awards. The program celebrates those the BBB says “do it right.”

In April, WANE 15 was a proud sponsor of the event. Dirk Rowley and Terra Brantley emceed the program. Businesses and charities with longstanding accreditation with the BBB were among the honorees. Each was showcased in stories put together by Marilyn Moran-Townsend the CEO of CVC Communications, the company that produces the Torch Awards. One of the businesses was Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, a BBB Business of Integrity.

“Early on in my career at PHP, we had a situation where a members husband had been critically injured while he was out of the country and he needed to be airlifted back to the United States,” said Gail Doran, Executive Vice President/COO of PHP. “The ambulance wouldn’t take off without a guarantee of payment. Her credit card company wouldn’t authorize the payment and she was in a panic. So she contacted us and she was pretty hysterical.”

“We had our CFO on the phone with our credit card company authorizing the payment. We had a nurse on the phone with the air ambulance telling the pilot that the payment was guaranteed please take off. We were on the phone with the spouse saying go get on the air ambulance with your husband everything is going to be okay and at that moment I knew it wasn’t an insurance company I was working for,” Doran said. “I was working for PHP and that was the kind of company I wanted to work for.”

“Indiana’s only not-for-profit health insurance company is uniquely qualified to advance the health and well-being of our communities,” said Marilyn Moran-Townsend, CEO of CVC Communications. “What makes PHP a trusted, local resource is how they handle critical life decisions with integrity every day.”

“We had a family that was involved in a critical accident and it ended up leaving the policy holder deceased and when a policy holder dies, the contract ends leaving dependents who need care without insurance,” said Doran. “We made a decision that this family was going to get the care and coverage they needed even though the policy holder had passed away. Even though there was no obligation legally or contractually to continue the coverage for the dependents we did so because it was the right thing to do.”

PHP Interim CEO Don Schenkel echoes that sentiment. “I think many people here really want to serve people. In fact I’d say they’re frustrated social workers because a social worker really wants to help people and in our business we’re not the physician that’s there prescribing medicine but we’re supporting that. So everything we do, we do with integrity and honesty to the best that we can for our insured.”

“For PHP to be named the BBB Business of Integrity from the organization that in essence is a watchdog over businesses shows they recognize that we are doing the right thing,” said Doran. “It’s very humbling to be not only nominated but to actually win this award and to go back to our team members and say we do the right thing without recognition. But this is just reinforcing what we should be doing on a daily basis. It’s an amazing award to receive.”

To nominate a business, charity or individual for next year’s Torch Awards go the the BBB website.