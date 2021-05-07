PHP Foundation awards grants totaling $650K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The PHP Foundation has named the 2021 grant recipients with awards totaling $650,000.
This year’s grant recipients include:
- Brightpoint
- Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana
- Community Transportation Network
- Fort Wayne Rescue Mission
- GiveHear
- Headwaters Counseling
- Healthier Moms and Babies
- Junior Achievement of Northeast Indiana
- LOGAN Community Resources (South Bend)
- Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese (LAMB)
- Maple City Health Care Center (Goshen)
- Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic
- McMillen Health
- Neighborhood Health Clinics
- Positive Resource Connection
- RiverBend Cancer Services (South Bend)
- St. Martin’s Healthcare Services (Garrett)
- Super Shot, Inc.
- Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities
- Unfailing Love Clinic (Decatur)
To date, the PHP Foundation said it has awarded grants in excess of $10 million, touching countless lives and helping fill valuable medical, dental, educational and access needs within the communities it serves.
