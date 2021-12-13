Photos: Young Kosciusko trapper hoping for coyote instead catches bobcat

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A young trapper caught a bobcat in a foothold in Kosciusko County.

Early Monday, an Indiana conservation officer got a call to help a first-year trapper. According to a Facebook post, the young man was checking his first trap line of the year before school when he found a bobcat on a foothold.

The outdoorsman was hoping to catch coyotes but was “certainly surprised at what he found,” the post said.

Photos shared by DNR showed a large bobcat.

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement via Facebook

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement via Facebook

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement via Facebook

The bobcat was released from the trip with the help of the conservation officer and the young trapper’s father, the post said. The animal ran off into the woods.

“What an awesome experience for a first year trapper!,” the post read.