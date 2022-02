It has been 60 years since one of Fort Wayne’s worst fires took place. It was the afternoon of Feb. 10, 1962, when three buildings used by the popular Wolf & Dessauer department store, along Washington Boulevard between Clinton and Calhoun streets, were destroyed by a major blaze that blanketed downtown Fort Wayne in thick smoke. Firefighters battled the fire for nine hours in the bitter cold.

The Allen County Public Library shared these archived photos with WANE 15: