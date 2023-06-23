FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve ever driven through Fort Wayne’s east side and wondered what it’s like inside the historic homes of the Lakeside neighborhood, now’s your chance to take a peek.

A home and garden tour comes to Fort Wayne on Saturday featuring nine homes in the Lakeside neighborhood, with several of those homes being restored.

One home was built in the early 1900’s and was originally built as an apartment for more than six people. The home now is made for a single family, with part of the house being an Airbnb.

You can view this house along with eight others on the tour starting at 10 a.m. To get $5 off your ticket before the day of the tour, you can visit the ARCH website and get tickets there.