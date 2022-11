FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual tradition is back in Fort Wayne looking sweeter than ever.

The Festival of Gingerbread has made its way downtown, and you can visit the History Center starting next week to see all the creations up close. For now, here are a few photos:

Gingerbread Festival creations are on display.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo looks extra sweet in this mini recreation.

Gingerbread houses are on display for the annual festival.

Sugary-sweet creation at the Gingerbread Festival.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson was one of the judges Saturday. WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the annual event.