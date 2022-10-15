FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pets transformed into pumpkins, wizards, and even hot dogs during a costume contest Saturday for an annual fundraiser.

Howl-O-Walkoween supports the mission of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control: to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. All the money raised at the event benefits that mission, the organization said.

WANE 15’s Emily Dwire hosted the event.

The guest of honor this year was Daisy, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever who the organization says was saved from a neglectful situation.

“Left for weeks without food or water, Daisy came to the shelter barely able to stand and in critical condition earlier this year,” FWACC said in a release. “After several weeks of intensive care, she was able to go to foster care before getting adopted. She is now happy, healthy and in a loving home.”

Daisy led a walk through Promenade Park during the event.

Along with the pet costume contest and the walk, 2022 Howl-o-Walkoween featured pet and family portraits by Ruth Yaro Photography, raffle prizes, vendors, and more.

In addition to the in-person events, there is an online clothing fundraiser featuring a design by Graphics by Sarah Nicole. The fundraiser runs through the entire month of October.

Supporters can donate to the cause by texting 22HOWL to 71777.

Visit the organization’s website for details.