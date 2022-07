FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne was looking a lot like Jurassic Park on Saturday night at the Interactive Dinosaur Show at the Allen County Fair.





An animatronic Stegosaurus at the Allen County Fair.

Kids and dino-lovers of all ages got to see animatronic dinosaurs at three different shows; one at 7 p.m., one at 7:45 p.m., and one at 8:30 p.m. Each show featured a different dinosaur.

The last day of the Allen County Fair is Sunday, July 31.