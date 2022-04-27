WASHINGTON (WANE) — More than 80 veterans visited Washington, D.C., to take in the monuments erected in their honor as part of the 35th Honor Flight Wednesday.

Honor Flight No. 35 carried 81 veterans to the nation’s capital: 4 WWII veterans, 28 Korean War veterans, 36 Cold War veterans and 13 Vietnam War veterans.

WANE 15’s Ross Kinsey was on the flight and shared these photos:

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Honor Flight No. 35 took flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Wednesday’s Honor Flight marks the first flight in 30 months, after trips were grounded in 2020 and 2021.

WANE 15 will continue to add photos of the trip throughout the day.