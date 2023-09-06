FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nearly $3.5M property in southwest Fort Wayne that was once owned by a renowned NFL sports agent is on the market.

Eugene E. Parker once lived in a luxurious home complete with balconies, curved staircases, an elevator, a pool, a full basketball court, and so much more that could all be yours– for just $3,499,900.

A property on the market in southwest Fort Wayne was formerly owned by renowned NFL sports agent Eugene Parker.

Fit for a sports fanatic, the property includes a full basketball court.

The home even boasts an elevator to navigate each floor.

The property at 5310 Abbeyhill Road in the Brigadoon neighborhood spans 10.2 acres. The home, listed by Encore Sotheby’s International Realty, has six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms as well as two partial bathrooms.

Parker’s name is recognized worldwide for his impact on the careers of many athletes, according to a release from the realtors. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1974 and went on to found a sports agency where he worked with Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson and many more names in sports and entertainment. Parker lived at the Fort Wayne estate with his wife and raised their five children there.

