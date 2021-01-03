Skip to content
Photos: Snowy start to 2021
Local News
Posted:
Jan 3, 2021 / 11:35 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 3, 2021 / 11:38 AM EST
Noble County, Ind.
Ashley, Ind.
Angola, Ind.
Pierceton, Ind.
Avilla, Ind.
Kendallville, Ind.
Whitley County, Ind.
Send your pictures to us using
Report!t!
To see the snowfall totals click
here
.
