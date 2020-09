NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - A perfect storm of low supply and high demand has been weathered by lumber suppliers this year. The cost companies like Do it Best Corp. and New Haven's Home Lumber have been paying for wood has been described as 'record breaking.'

As concerns of COVID-19 spreading across the country began to grow and businesses started cutting back staff and operations, many industries were affected, including sawmills. Lumber companies anticipated a drop off in business, but it didn't take long to realize that wasn't the case.