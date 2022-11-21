FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Union Street Market is opening its doors Tuesday, complete with 13 merchants selling local goods at the new Electric Works campus.

WANE 15 got a sneak peek at the new facility Monday during a preview held for local media.

Take a look at what Union Street Market has to offer:

Some familiar favorites are in the East Hall, a food court in the market:

The space is home to several murals and art pieces created by local artists:

According to the website, the market will be open daily, with both indoor and outdoor elements. Learn more here.