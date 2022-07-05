ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands are navigating power outages and flooded streets as storms roll in overnight Tuesday.
More than 13,000 customers were experiencing power outages Tuesday night in Allen County, according to the I&M outage map.
The Fort Wayne Police Department announced drivers should take alternate routes of travel during the storms to avoid high water on roadways. Many neighborhoods are experiencing flash flooding, causing unsuspected motorists to get stuck in the water, FWPD said Tuesday.
WANE 15 viewers have been sharing footage from the impact of the storms.
