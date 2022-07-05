ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands are navigating power outages and flooded streets as storms roll in overnight Tuesday.

More than 13,000 customers were experiencing power outages Tuesday night in Allen County, according to the I&M outage map.

The Fort Wayne Police Department announced drivers should take alternate routes of travel during the storms to avoid high water on roadways. Many neighborhoods are experiencing flash flooding, causing unsuspected motorists to get stuck in the water, FWPD said Tuesday.

WANE 15 viewers have been sharing footage from the impact of the storms.

Tree on top of cars at Columbia and Dearborn

Stormy skies in northwest Allen County (Credit: Megan Bell)

Tree damage on State Boulevard and Saint Joseph

Skies near an industrial park on Washington Center Road (Credit: Chontay Haupt)

Northeast view of Hartzell Road near Wayne Trace (Credit: JT Brown)

Darkening skies in Fort Wayne (Credit: Chad Mitchell)

Ominous skies in Fort Wayne (Credit: Chad Mitchell)

Tree down at a home near Lake Avenue and Reed Road

This story is being updated.