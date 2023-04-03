FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community was able to digest a good book Monday at a culinary arts festival in Fort Wayne.

The annual Edible Book Festival at Ivy Tech challenges participants to make a dish based on a book, book title, or pun of a book title. Artists competed to win awards for Best Design, Funniest Interpretation, or Best Tasting.

The community was able to come see- and taste- the book-themed dishes at the Student Life Center gym on the Fort Wayne campus. This was the 14th year for the festival at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne.