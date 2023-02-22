VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Photos show the flames and smoke from a barn that caught fire Wednesday at a golf club in Van Wert.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that manpower and tankers were dispatched to Hickory Sticks Golf Club just after 11 a.m.

The State Fire Marshall joined Ohio City Fire crews, police and emergency response teams to put the fire out at the barn off US 127.

Police confirmed no injuries were reported. The extent of the damage is unknown.

Firefighters from the surrounding areas also assisted at the scene.