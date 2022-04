FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Car enthusiasts are gathering in Auburn for an auction that includes world-class cars and memorabilia.

The second day of the Enthusiast Auction kicked off at 11 a.m. in Kruse Plaza. Included in the collection is Hollywood icon Rita Hayworth’s 1941 Lincoln Continental, gifted to the actress by Orson Welles in 1941 and owned by her for some 30 years.

See the digital catalogue and register to bid online. Admission to the event starts at $15 for spectators.