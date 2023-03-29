FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is getting ready to serve up some sweet treats Thursday during the grand opening of the first Fort Wayne location.

WANE 15 got a taste of what Handel’s has to offer Wednesday at the ice cream shop’s soft ‘serve’ opening for the southwest Fort Wayne location.

Here’s an inside scoop on some of the flavors you can try:

“The differentiator here is that we make all of the ice cream fresh each day,” said co-owner Zach Leffers. “This is the absolute best ice cream in the world.”

The flavors include several gluten-friendly, vegan, fat-free and sugar-free options.

You can have your sweet treat in a variety of bowls or cones, including waffle cones with Oreos, sprinkles or peanuts, for example.

In addition to traditional ice cream scoops, you can order Handel pops- ice cream in a chocolate shell- or even a hurricane, that lets you choose one of seven flavors and mix in your choice of candy.

The sweet shop at 4916 Illinois Road has several activities this weekend to mark the grand opening. Friday is Princess Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday is Handel’s Carnival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday you can meet Johnny TinCap from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A second location is set to open this summer near Lima and Dupont roads.