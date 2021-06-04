PHOTOS: Allen Co. Courthouse sidewalk decorated with chalk art for quadruple murder victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family and friends of Sarah Zent and her three children gathered at the Allen County Courthouse to write their names on the sidewalk.

Sarah and her children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and 2-year-old Aubree Christine Zent, were found slain in the home Wednesday morning.

The Fort Wayne community was left shocked and dismayed at the killings. One man told WANE 15, “When things like this happen, it not only affects this neighborhood but it affects our whole city as a whole, so we are just out here. We want to let them know that they’re not alone, that in their time of need, we all must come together.”

The family has started a GoFundMe* page to help pay for the expenses for all four victims.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.