FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the first snowfall of the season on Monday night, some neighborhoods in the Fort Wayne area had debris and fallen trees.

Some trees were down Tuesday after the first snowfall of the season, including in the Tower Heights neighborhood

Trees fell down onto Lindenwood Avenue after the first snowfall of the season

Debris in Tower Heights neighborhood after first snowfall of 2022 season

Big flakes were coming down Monday night, and northeast Indiana residents shared photos of what it looked like in their area.