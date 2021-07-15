Phone call that changed everything: A missing dog found after 8 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo family is counting their blessings after their bulldog, pit bull mix dog Kemo was found after being gone for nearly a decade.

Photo courtesy of Cara Seiler

“I just can’t believe it,” said owner Cara Seiler. “It’s surreal.”

The Seiler family got Kemo when he was just 8-weeks-old. Over the next two years, the family says they spoiled and loved the dog.

Then in 2013 Kemo went missing.

Over the next eight years, the family says they never stopped looking for their missing family member. They put up flyers, went to animal shelters and post pictures on social media.

The Seiler family never gave up hope but wished they knew where their beloved dog was.

On Wednesday, the family received the call they never thought they’d get: Kemo had been found in Georgetown nearly 15 miles from the home where he went missing.

The family rushed over to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) for their long awaited reunion with Kemo.

“Don’t ever give up,” Seiler said. “Always check your shelters, your lost dog pages and most of all microchip. If it wasn’t for his microchip we wouldn’t have gotten him back.”

“We are over the moon happy that Kemo was finally reunited with his family! This was such a heartwarming moment to watch and we’re so glad Kemo had a microchip to make this moment possible,” FWACC said in a Facebook post.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control want to remind owners to have their animals microchipped just in case they were to ever get lost. The shelter does microchips for just $15.