FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If a “police officer” calls you to claim you missed jury duty, hang up. It’s a scam.

The Allen County Court said Wednesday that bogus jury duty calls are surfacing again in Allen County.

Here’s how they’ve worked:

Bogus calls from scammers originate from a 260 area code telephone number. An individual claiming to be a law enforcement officer instructs the recipient that they have missed jury duty, a warrant has been issued for his or her arrest and that the person must provide the scammer with money by phone in order to satisfy a resulting fine.

Judge Fran Gull said the callers are not court employees, police officers, “or any legitimate official.”

In Allen County, all legitimate contact with prospective jurors occurs in writing, beginning with a postcard requesting certain information to determine eligibility for jury service, the court said. Personal information, such as bank or credit card numbers, or any type of payment obligation, is never requested.

“They are scam artists and thieves, plain and simple,” Gull said. “Through lies and intimidation, they are preying on decent citizens eager to do their civic duty.”

“If you get one of these calls, give these people the response they deserve. Hang up.”

Anyone with questions about jury duty service, including questions regarding the legitimacy of an unsolicited contact, may call the Allen Superior Court Jury Management Office at (260) 449-7520 or (260) 449-7022.