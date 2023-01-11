FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following a lengthy bargaining session Tuesday, striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians will meet Wednesday night to vote on management’s stated “best and final” offer.

According to a release from the Philharmonic, leadership originally set a deadline of 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Fort Wayne Musicians Association union to accept or reject that offer. It’s been extended to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Musicians will meet in person to consider the new 4-year contract.

If they reject the offer or do not respond by the deadline, Philharmonic management says it will have to cancel all concerts and community engagement events in January and February due to the required logistics and planning time.