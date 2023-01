FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians announced they will be hosting another free concert while the musicians are on strike.

The concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. Feb. 4 at Plymouth Congregational Church at 501 W. Berry St. in downtown Fort Wayne and will feature “chamber orchestra favorites,” including Bach, Vivaldi and Holst.

The event will be the third concert the musicians have hosted since the strike started Dec. 8.