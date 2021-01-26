Philharmonic Musicians plan to appeal charge dismissal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of dispute, a charge against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has been dropped and the musicians of the Philharmonic are planning to appeal the dismissal.

On Friday, musicians with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic said they learned of the decision by the National Labor Relations Board to dismiss their Unfair Labor Practice that was filed on Oct. 5.

The charge alleged that the Philharmonic violated the National Labor Relations Act with when it furloughed the Philharmonic musicians. However, the board found that the Philharmonic had acted within its rights

The Unfair Labor Practice charged that Philharmonic management’s furlough of musicians in August of 2020 constituted a unilateral change to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the Philharmonic and musicians, and was illegal, the press release said.

Philharmonic musicians will appeal the dismissal of this charge.

“Since furloughing musicians in August, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has failed to produce a substantive plan to present music to our community or employ musicians. While orchestras across the country have found ways to creatively serve their audiences during the pandemic, the Philharmonic has chosen silence over performance,” the musicians said.

An additional Unfair Labor Practice charging the Fort Wayne Philharmonic with regressive bargaining filed on Nov. 10 is pending, the press release said.