FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musicians were picketing downtown on Monday in an ongoing strike against management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Musicians went on strike Dec. 8, after negotiations for a new contract were not reached. Supporters joined the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association on Monday in front of the Allen County Courthouse with signs, some of which read “On strike for fair wages” and “FW Phil unfair to musicians”.

Another picket line is being organized for 1:30 p.m. Monday at 215 E. Berry St., according to social media.

Negotiations are in the works with Philharmonic management. Both sides have negotiated multiple issues regarding pay, scheduling flexibility, changes to work rules and conditions related to routine operations in the orchestra.

The American Federation of Musicians on Monday placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the AFM International Unfair List.

The community showed up to support the orchestra at a free concert Saturday night in lieu of the canceled Holiday Pops performances that weekend.

