FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After five hours of negotiations Wednesday, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians and management left the latest negotiation meeting empty-handed, prolonging a strike that has lasted for nearly a month.

Philharmonic management said recent proposals from the musicians “have moved backwards,” and management believes the musicians have shown an “unwillingness to negotiate in good faith.”

On the other hand, musician spokesperson Campbell MacDonald said “management presented a proposal at the end of today’s meeting that we are in the process of reviewing.”

According to a release from Philharmonic management, the latest proposal offered additional wage increases totaling 42% over four years.

The previous proposal from Philharmonic management on Dec. 30 offered the musicians a 33.4% salary increase over three years.

Despite the latest proposal, Philharmonic management announced Wednesday the Philharmonic filed charges of regressive bargaining against the musicians with the National Labor Relations Board due to what management called a “lack of progress toward a fair contract.”

Likewise, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is currently placed on the “International Unfair List” by the American Federation of Musicians, according to MacDonald.

Both sides have agreed to return to the negotiation table Thursday, Jan. 5.