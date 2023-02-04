Philharmonic Players` Association performed a free concert Saturday evening of chamber orchestra favorites for the community.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players` Association performed a free concert Saturday evening of chamber orchestra favorites for the community. This is the third concert presented by the musicians during the current labor dispute between the musicians and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

The program had music by Bach, Vivaldi, Holst, and others.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association has been on strike since December 8, 2022 after performing for 3 months under terms of an expired contract.

Musician, Dennis Fick appreciates the community and all of their support during the past few months.

“The community seems to be very supportive and understand that we’re fighting a good fight,” said Fick. “I understand that it’s about justice and fair play.”

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for Sunday, February 5.