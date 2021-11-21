Philharmonic begins search for new managing director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is ending the year with a search for a new managing director.

The organization announced on Friday that current managing director James Palermo will step down from his post on January 2. Palermo will move into the Founding Executive Director role for a new local nonprofit that has not yet been named.

The focus of the nonprofit’s work will be on activating spaces and events around Pearl Street real estate projects. An email to Philharmonic patrons said that Surack Enterprises is developing those projects and there will be opportunities for the Philharmonic as they progress.

The board of directors will begin looking for Palermo’s replacement immediately with hopes of filling the position by January.