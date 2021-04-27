Philharmonic agrees to maintain all current core and per-service musicians, reduces season length

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Tuesday that its team returned to the negotiating table for the first time in six months on April 2. Continued discussions on April 15 and 21 worked on the terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

The Philharmonic said it has made several advancements forward, including agreeing to maintain all current core and per-service musicians. It also offers to maintain musician’s current weekly salaries at 100% of the last collectively bargained agreement pay scale.

The Philharmonic has agreed to maintain all 44 of the current core and 19 per-service musicians with no musician reductions. Instead, it plans are to reduce the number of weeks the orchestra plays each season from 33 to 28.

“This reduction in weeks allows the Philharmonic some of the financial flexibility it needs to respond to the ongoing COVID crisis, while enabling the musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to earn approximately 85% of their overall yearly compensation,” the Philharmonic said.

To supplement next season’s reduction of weeks, an additional seven weeks of work for summer 2021 has also been added to the financial package for the musicians, the press release said. The Philharmonic has also agreed to pay 99% of musician healthcare coverage until Aug. 31.

In addition, the Philharmonic said insurance rates will return to the previous 70% employer paid coverage rate from past contracts.

“As the Board of Directors cares deeply for the welfare of its musicians, this temporary healthcare increase provides much needed assistance to respond to the challenges of these extraordinary times,” the Philharmonic said.

Once accepted, the musicians will also receive a one-time furlough off set payment of an

additional $1,000 for core members and $500 for per service musicians, the Philharmonic said.

“The Philharmonic understands this past year has not been easy and that these negotiations have gone on long enough. It is imperative that the organization makes operational changes to

weather this storm. We hope that by addressing the concerns of the musicians we are able to get back to making the music we love,” said Chair Chuck Surack.

In total, the Philharmonic said musicians will retain approximately 85% of their pay during the 2021-2022 performance season.

The musician’s union is still demanding roughly 100% compensation for the 2021-2022 season.

The Philharmonic said these demands do not allow the organization to address any of the adverse COVID financial impacts, including attrition of audiences and earned ticket revenues. However, the Philharmonic is hopeful that the musicians will negotiate so a resolution can be reached in time to announce a summer season.