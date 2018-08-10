Philadelphia designer to lead Riverfront development team

A Philadelphia-based designer will lead the team that will develop the second and third phases of Riverfront Fort Wayne.

According to a release from the city, DAVID RUBIN Land Collective will oversee the group of landscape architects, architects, urban designers, engineers and economists.

“This is the start of an extraodinary process, building upon the successes Fort Wayne has recognized already,” David Rubin said.

The first phase of riverfront development focused on the public Promenade Park between Harrison Street and the Wells Street bridge. Phases II and III will focus on public and private investment in an expanded area from Van Buren Street to the west and Clinton Street to the east.

“What we’re looking for is to do a ribbon cutting a Promenade Park and turn around and look at phase two, coming out of the ground,” Community Development Senior Planner Paul Spoelhof explained.

Worked continued at Promenade Park continued Friday. The Park Foundation Pavilion is standing, but interior work needs to be finished. Dock walls are in place along the river and foundation is being filled for the tree canopy trail on the north side of the water.

“We are very excited to be that initial aspect to riverfront development and hopefully we’re building a class facility in that it’s the catalyst that starts the rest of riverfront development,” Parks Director Steve McDaniel said.

The creation of a master plan and infrastructure plan is also a part of what the DAVID RUBIN team is expected to accomplish.

“We know that we can serve the citizenry of Fort Wayne well, give them an opportunity to, in the breadth hof their representation, establish an equitable engagement in the river,” Rubin added.

The deal is pending approval of a $2.5 million contract, which will be introduced to city council Tuesday. Funding is set to come from the .13% adjustment to the local income tax approved last year.

If approved by council, planning will begin immediately, with work starting in late 2019 or early 2020.

You can view the map of the Riverfront phases here.