FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With 11 months to go before the Congressional primary, Democratic candidate Phil Goss entered the race to replace Jim Banks in Indiana’s third district.

Goss said the traditional divide “we’ve come to expect” between the Republican and Democrats is not working. He said he is more of a centrist, akin to long-time Hoosier politician Evan Bayh.

See the full interview below.

