Fort Wayne City Council gives 1st OK to Phase 2 of Electric Works plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne City Council gave preliminary approval to rezoning for the second phase of Electric Works Tuesday night.

Council voted 6-0 to rezone 2 1/2 acres of the former General Electrics campus to an urban corridor. Three committee members not present for the vote.

The second phase of the $107 million project is on the north side of the campus, west of Broadway, south of Lavina Street, east of Union Street and north of the railroad tracks and Electric Works West property.

The plan calls for a mixed-use, privately funded development to include a parking garage, residential units, a child care facility, a fitness center and a playground.

Geoff Paddock, D-5th, says this is separate from the approval for the $280 million Electric Works project approved near the end of 2020.

Paddock said the project will beautify an area that has gone into disrepair over the years.

He added West Central neighbors were concerned about the addition to the overall Electric Works project, however things that came along throughout the course of planning ended up working to their satisfaction.

The final passage will be in regular session on July 13.