FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s The Women’s Center held a vigil Wednesday honoring those affected by domestic violence.

Specifically, the vigil honored those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as encouraged those who are suffering in silence and providing support.

The vigil took place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on PFW’s campus.

Those suffering from domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.