FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne hosted the 33rd installment of the EWeek Bridge Building Contest on Saturday Feb. 25 from 9am to 12pm. The college of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Sciences hosted the competition in Neff Hall room 101 on campus. Awards were presented following the event

The event was open to middle and high school students who were able to take part individually or in teams of two or three. There were 54 total sign ups this year, according to a release.

The objective for the event was to help the Northeast Indiana DiscoverE Committee grow and sustain a dynamic engineering profession by outreach, education, celebration, and volunteerism. The committee helps the region by connecting engineering companies with students interested in pursuing Engineering to help the profession grow.