FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne is bringing students a new counseling center just in time for the fall semester.

The Center for Student Counseling “replaces and expands on” services that have been provided in the past, PFW announced Wednesday, focusing on mental health counseling operated by the university.

The new facility will be on the ground floor of Kettler Hall, near Einstein Bros. Bagels and the Department of Anthropology. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays, the university said.

Through PFW’s graduate counseling program, students can have internships and practicums at the center, and later on, interns will be able to work in the counseling center as well.

Beginning in August, students can make appointments with the Center for Student Counseling at (260) 481-6200.