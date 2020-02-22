PFW to honor breast cancer survivors during annual Pink Out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Gates Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne will turn pink in support breast cancer awareness Saturday.

The 13th annual Pink Out will begin with a luncheon at noon in the International Ballroom, which is located in the Walb Student Union on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne. Our own Alyssa Ivanson will emcee the luncheon that will honor breast cancer survivors. Survivors who pre-registered will receive free admission to the luncheon, the game, and will receive a free gift.

At 2 p.m., PFW’s women’s basketball team will take on Omaha where an on-oncourt ceremony at halftime will honor survivors. The Mastodons will be wearing their pink uniforms during the game.

Tickets for the luncheon sold for $20, which includes admission to the game.

A dollar from every ticket will go to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of Pink Out.