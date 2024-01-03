FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The much-anticipated release of a new and improved Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, or FAFSA for short, began with a soft launch on Sunday. The U.S. Department of Education announced in November that the form will help 610,000 new students from low-income backgrounds receive Federal Pell Grants and 1.5 million more students receive the maximum Pell Grant.

The changes are the result of the FAFSA Simplification Act. Typically, the 2024-25 FAFSA form would have been available by Oct. 1.

Purdue University Fort Wayne says the number of Pell-eligible students in Indiana will more than double, rising from 14,175 to 30,249. Purdue Fort Wayne also anticipates a significant increase in its Pell-eligible students. Applying the new criteria, the university expects an increase of approximately 27%.

To help students, their families, and the general public better understand the new form and also assist in its completion, PFW’s Office of Financial Aid has scheduled 24 FAFSA support sessions on campus over the next two months. All sessions will take place in the Classic Ballroom at Walb Student Union. The dates are Jan. 10 and 18, and Feb. 7 and 20. Visit https://apply.pfw.edu/portal/fafsa-nights for specific times and to register.

These opportunities are open to the entire community, not just PFW students.

Applicants can call the Office of Financial Aid at 260-481-6820 or email finaid@pfw.edu for additional assistance..

The Office of Financial Aid at PFW is aware of the technical difficulties the FAFSA website of the U.S. Department of Education has been experiencing over the past three days.

The information in this story was provided to WANE 15 by Purdue University Fort Wayne