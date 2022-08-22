FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne has five “difference makers” lined up for this season of the Omnibus Speaker Series, the university announced.

The series kicks off in September with journalist Judy Woodruff, and continues periodically throughout the school year with more inspiring voices who have backgrounds ranging from politics to science to entertainment. What they all have in common is their impact on society.

The full schedule includes:

September 14: Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour October 24: Michael Steele, MSNBC political analyst, former RNC chair, and member of the Lincoln Project

Michael Steele, MSNBC political analyst, former RNC chair, and member of the Lincoln Project November 14: Moogega “Moo” Cooper, engineer of the Mars Rover Perseverance Mission and Planetary Protection Lead for NASA.

Moogega “Moo” Cooper, engineer of the Mars Rover Perseverance Mission and Planetary Protection Lead for NASA. February 16 : Scott Dikkers, founder of The Onion; public relations and marketing authority

: Scott Dikkers, founder of The Onion; public relations and marketing authority April 25: George Takei, actor (Star Trek) and social justice activist

Find details and reserve tickets- which are always free- on PFW’s website.