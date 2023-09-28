FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students at Purdue University Fort Wayne are taking a study break Thursday with kayaking, boat rides and more riverside fun on campus.

Weather permitting, students can enjoy outdoor activities from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the St. Joseph River on the west side of campus. Deemed a “Day on the River”, planned activities include lawn games, bike and airboat rides, kayak races, and local food trucks with free food for the first 500 students.

Here’s the full schedule released by PFW:

Food truck sales; free food for first 500 students | 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tie-dye projects, lawn games | 11:30 a.m.

Cabinet member kayak races | 11:45 a.m.

PFW cheerleaders arrive at the bridge | 11:45 a.m.

Dean kayak race | noon

Yoga classes | noon and 1:30 p.m.

Airboat river tours | noon – 3 p.m.

Bike rides courtesy of Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot | 12:30 p.m.

Coaches from Mastodon Athletics kayak race | 12:30 p.m.

Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer airboat ride | 12:45 p.m.

Student kayaking opportunities | 1 – 3 p.m.

Students and staff can head to parking lot 10 and the Ron Venderly Family Bridge to join in on the fun. The event was planned by PFW’s Division of Enrollment Management and the Student Experience engagement board.