PFW professor arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at someone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Purdue University Fort Wayne professor has been arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm at someone.

The charge against Don Linn, a chemistry professor at PFW, is the result of an incident that the university says happened off-campus in November.

According to a statement from PFW, Linn has been placed on administrative leave since December, while the outcome of the charges against him are pending.

“Our first priority, of course, is campus safety,” said the statement.

PFW says as of now they have no further comment on the situation.