FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper.

Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance.

For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation titled “Limitless” and talked about her joy of science.

The presentation took place at the Rhinehart Music Center’s Auer Performance Hall.

Cooper is the second speaker to be featured as part of the current Omnibus Speaker Series season, with the remaining two speakers being Scott Dikkers, founder of The Onion, and actor and activist George Takei.

Dikkers will make his to PFW Feb. 16, and Takei will finish of the current season April 25.