FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Young pianists now have the opportunity to expand on their skills with upcoming programs at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The Gene Marcus Piano Camp and Festival is for students with piano skill levels between intermediate and advanced. The week-long event includes workshops, interactive group sessions, and more to enhance the skills students already have.

Organizers said participants, along with faculty and guest artists, will have the chance to perform daily recitals.

The camp and festival are both open to students around the globe in grades 7-12. Camp is from June 11 to June 16, 2023. Applications will be available online soon, organizers said in a release.

Young pianists in the Fort Wayne area are invited to audition for the Gene Marcus Piano Competition.

Winners are awarded camp scholarships and “substantial cash prizes,” organizers said.

Applicants must be ages 18 or younger, and live within 100 miles of Fort Wayne.

The competition is divided by four age groups, including ages 9 and younger, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18. Winners in the senior division may be offered scholarships to pursue a music degree at PFW, organizers said.

Applications are due January 5, 2023, with auditions starting January 21.