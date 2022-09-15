FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Purdue University Fort Wayne held their Military Appreciation Day on Thursday. Many resources, activities, and information on the military services around the area and on campus.

Director of Military Student Services, Dr. Michael Kirchner explains why this day is held in September instead of others.

“With the school year kicking off and taking advantage of the warmer weather, to bring the community out and educate the community,” said Dr. Kirchner.

From 11 a.m. to 2 pm. the event will include activities by ROTC, free food, VA resource tables, and a welcome by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on the green outside of Neff Hall.

At 11:11 a.m. a scheduled flyover is expected from the 122nd Fighter Wing, with two A-10s.